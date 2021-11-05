36 COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 36 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest daily increase in about three weeks.
One new school outbreak declared, public health says
The health unit also reported an additional COVID-19 death, bringing the pandemic's total to 466. The person who died was a woman in her 60s, public health said.
Overall, there are 193 active cases in the community, and nine people are in hospital.
There are 12 active outbreaks as of Friday. A new outbreak has been declared at Margaret D. Bennie Public School.
Outbreaks are also active at the following schools:
- Princess Elizabeth Public School.
- École Élémentaire Catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste.
- Vincent Massey Secondary School.
The rest of the outbreaks are taking place in community settings and workplaces:
- One in arts, entertainment and recreation setting.
- One in a congregate setting.
- Two in construction.
- One in a correctional facility.
- One in manufacturing.
- One at a religious organization.
- One in a professional services setting.
