36 COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 36 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest daily increase in about three weeks.

The health unit also reported an additional COVID-19 death, bringing the pandemic's total to 466. The person who died was a woman in her 60s, public health said.

Overall, there are 193 active cases in the community, and nine people are in hospital.

There are 12 active outbreaks as of Friday. A new outbreak has been declared at Margaret D. Bennie Public School.

Outbreaks are also active at the following schools:

Princess Elizabeth Public School.

École Élémentaire Catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste.

Vincent Massey Secondary School.

The rest of the outbreaks are taking place in community settings and workplaces: