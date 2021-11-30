85 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex Tuesday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 85 new cases of COVID-19 in the region Tuesday.

The uptick comes after more than 200 new cases were reported over the weekend and on Monday.

According to WECHU, 533 cases were active in the community as of Tuesday morning.

Currently, there are 23 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

There are also 19 outbreaks at workplaces and in community settings, according to WECHU data released Tuesday.

Seven schools remain under a COVID-19 outbreak. They are:

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School

St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School

Margaret D. Bennie Public School

Gore Hill Public School

Queen Elizabeth Public School

W. F. Herman Academy Elementary School

Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School

An outbreak previously reported at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette campus appears to have been cleared on Tuesday.

Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence and The Village at St. Clair remain under an outbreak.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Sarnia-Lambton has 37 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning.

In Chatham-Kent, there were 10 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. There are currently 85 active cases in the municipality.

