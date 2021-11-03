55,000 eligible Windsor-Essex residents still unvaccinated against COVID-19

Roughly 55,000 eligible people in Windsor-Essex have yet to receive a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an estimate from public health.

It's both a concern and a challenge for Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, the region's acting medical officer of health, and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

"We know that the people who are most likely to be hospitalized ... and getting sick are those that are unvaccinated," he said. "I think a reasonable estimate is that you're six times more likely to get infected if you're unvaccinated."

The local vaccination rate has grown — in mid-September, about 70,000 people were unvaccinated — but it has yet to catch up with the provincial rate.

Overall, 85.8 per cent of eligible residents have received at least one dose, compared with 88 per cent across Ontario.

Nesathurai made the comments during a virtual media briefing on Wednesday, the same day the province is expected to release guidance surrounding third dose eligibility for some additional populations.

Nicole Dupuis, CEO of the health unit, said WECHU has been preparing for a ramp-up of COVID-19 vaccinations, both due to booster shots and the anticipated expansion of vaccine eligibility for children.

"We feel confident that ... we're ready to go whenever that announcement comes," she said, explaining that the mass vaccination site at Devonshire Mall, which remains open, will be a key element of the rollout.

Vaccines will also be available through pharmacies and primary care providers, she said.

Meanwhile, WECHU reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Overall, there are 183 active cases in the community, and 11 people are hospitalized.

The number of outbreaks in the region has risen from seven to 11 since Tuesday morning.

The active outbreaks include three at schools:

Princess Elizabeth Public School.

École Élémentaire Catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste.

Vincent Massey Secondary School.

The remainder are taking place in community settings and workplaces.