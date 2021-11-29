239 COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over the weekend, says WECHU

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reporting 239 new COVID-19 cases since Friday — as a newly discovered COVID-19 variant of concern has been detected in Ontario.

Of the newly reported cases, 71 were reported Saturday, 86 on Sunday and 82 new cases were reported Monday.

Currently, 498 COVID-19 cases are active in Windsor-Essex, and the uptick in new cases comes amid reports that two people in Ontario have tested positive for a new variant called omicron.

Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex, said the discovery of this variant is not a surprise, and that more may become apparent as the pandemic continues.

He said despite the discovery, public health directives remain the same and people should continue to wear masks, physically distance from one another, wash their hands and limit their in-person social activities.

Dr. Nesathurai said Ontario is screening for this new variant, however it wasn't clear as of Monday how many variants of concerns are currently active within Windsor-Essex. According to WECHU, there is a delay in reporting those numbers because of a "change in testing practice at the Public Health labs."

The new variant was first detected in South Africa, and has been linked to a spike in cases there.

Outbreaks in the community

There are 27 active outbreaks, including at nine workplaces and eight community settings across Windsor-Essex.

Outbreaks are ongoing at the following seven schools:

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School

St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School

Margaret D. Bennie Public School

Gore Hill Public School

Queen Elizabeth Public School

W. F. Herman Academy Elementary School

Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School

There's also outbreaks ongoing at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouelette campus, Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence and The Village at St. Clair.

Possible exposures

WECHU sent a potential exposure notice Saturday afternoon, for the Sandwich Teen Action Group's basketball practice.

People could have potentially been exposed on Sunday, Nov. 21 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Another notice was sent Monday morning, for the Windsor Home Hardware Building Centre at 700 Tecumseh Rd W. Specifically, a notification was issued for two separate days:

Monday, Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The health unit is asking anyway who may have been exposed to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms present themselves, the health unit asks people to get tested immediately.