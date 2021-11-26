More than 400 active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, 75 new cases Friday
Number of variants of concern in the region unclear due to delayed results
More than 400 people in Windsor-Essex currently have COVID-19, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
The active case count has been climbing for weeks. The number of active cases stands at 421 as of Friday, more than double what it was about three weeks ago.
It's unclear how many of the active cases may be a variant of concern, according to WECHU, because of a "change in testing practice at the Public Health labs."
WECHU also reported Friday 75 new COVID-19 cases, and 14 people are currently in hospital.
There are 31 active outbreaks, including at nine workplaces and 10 community settings.
Outbreaks are ongoing at the following schools:
- St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School
- St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School
- Leamington District Secondary School
- D.M. Eagle Public School
- Margaret D. Bennie Public School
- Gore Hill Public School
- Queen Elizabeth Public School
- W. F. Herman Academy Elementary School
- Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School
There's also outbreaks ongoing at Windsor Regional Hospital, Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence and The Village at St. Clair.
COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton
In Sarnia-Lambton, one additional COVID-19 death was recorded. In total, 76 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the region. There are 45 active cases as of Friday.
In Chatham-Kent, there were seven new cases, and 57 are active overall.
