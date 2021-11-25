Windsor-Essex reports 3rd COVID-19 death in 3 days

For the third day in a row, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting the death of a resident linked to COVID-19.

The public health unit said the person who died was a man in his 60s. His was the 471st COVID-19 death in this region.

The health unit also reported an increase of 54 new cases of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, 392 COVID-19 cases are active in the region and 22 people are currently hospitalized.

Ramsey D'Souza, the health unit's manger of epidemiology, said that weekly case rates in the region have risen to 74.5 cases per 100,000 people from 63.9 the previous week.

"We continue to see a disproportionate number of cases among children and youth," he said in a presentation posted to YouTube on Thursday.

Thirty-one outbreaks are ongoing, the majority in workplaces and community community settings.

There are eight school outbreaks ongoing:

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School

St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School

Leamington District Secondary School

D.M. Eagle Public School

Margaret D. Bennie Public School

Gore Hill Public School

Queen Elizabeth Public School

W. F. Herman Academy Elementary School

There are also outbreaks ongoing at Windsor Regional Hospital and two long-term care facilities: Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence and The Village at St. Clair.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Eight people have newly tested positive for COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, the public health unit announced Thursday, while 58 cases remain active overall.

In Sarnia-Lambton, 15 new cases were reported, and 39 are considered active.