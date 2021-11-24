Windsor-Essex health unit reports 1 death, 64 new COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says 64 people have newly tested positive for COVID-19, and one more local resident has died.

A man in his 60s has died after contracting COVID-19, according to the health unit. As of Wednesday, 470 deaths in Windsor-Essex have been linked to disease.

In total, 374 COVID-19 cases are active in the region and 22 people are currently hospitalized.

Thirty-two outbreaks are ongoing, including 22 in unidentified workplaces or community settings.

There are seven school outbreaks ongoing, and two of those schools, St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School and St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School, are closed.

The remainder of the outbreaks are taking place at the following schools:

Leamington District Secondary School

D.M. Eagle Public School

Margaret D. Bennie Public School

Gore Hill Public School

Queen Elizabeth Public School

There are also outbreaks ongoing at Windsor Regional Hospital and two long-term care facilities: Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence and The Village at St. Clair.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health reported five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 35 are considered active in the community.

In Chatham-Kent, there were seven new cases identified, and 58 are active overall.