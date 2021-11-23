1 new COVID-19 death, 38 additional cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) announced 38 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with the death of one more person in the region.

The public health unit said the death of a man in his 80s is the 469th local fatality linked to COVID-19.

In total, 340 cases are active locally, along with 32 outbreaks.

Nineteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Kids' vaccinations to start

Following Health Canada's approval of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged five to 11, appointments will be going ahead this week.

In Windsor-Essex, bookings are open and the first slots will be available on Thursday. Vaccinations are taking place at the Devonshire Mall vaccination clinic and appointments can be made via the public health unit's website.

In Chatham-Kent, registration is open and appointments start Saturday. Bookings can be made here.

Registration is also open for those who live in Sarnia-Lambton.

32 outbreaks ongoing

Of the 32 outbreaks ongoing in the region, 22 are taking place in workplaces and community settings.

The schools in outbreak are as follows:

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School

Leamington District Secondary School

D.M. Eagle Public School

St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School

Margaret D. Bennie Public School

Gore Hill Public School

Queen Elizabeth Public School

There are also outbreaks ongoing at Windsor Regional Hospital and two long-term care facilities: Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence and The Village at St. Clair.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health reported one new COVID-19 death, bringing the pandemic's total to 75. There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday. In total, 34 cases are active in the region.

In Chatham-Kent, there were 10 new cases reported Tuesday, and 53 cases are active.