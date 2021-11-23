1 new COVID-19 death, 38 additional cases in Windsor-Essex
32 outbreaks and 340 cases currently active
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) announced 38 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with the death of one more person in the region.
The public health unit said the death of a man in his 80s is the 469th local fatality linked to COVID-19.
In total, 340 cases are active locally, along with 32 outbreaks.
Nineteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Kids' vaccinations to start
Following Health Canada's approval of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged five to 11, appointments will be going ahead this week.
In Windsor-Essex, bookings are open and the first slots will be available on Thursday. Vaccinations are taking place at the Devonshire Mall vaccination clinic and appointments can be made via the public health unit's website.
In Chatham-Kent, registration is open and appointments start Saturday. Bookings can be made here.
Registration is also open for those who live in Sarnia-Lambton.
32 outbreaks ongoing
Of the 32 outbreaks ongoing in the region, 22 are taking place in workplaces and community settings.
The schools in outbreak are as follows:
- St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School
- Leamington District Secondary School
- D.M. Eagle Public School
- St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School
- Margaret D. Bennie Public School
- Gore Hill Public School
- Queen Elizabeth Public School
There are also outbreaks ongoing at Windsor Regional Hospital and two long-term care facilities: Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence and The Village at St. Clair.
COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent
Lambton Public Health reported one new COVID-19 death, bringing the pandemic's total to 75. There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday. In total, 34 cases are active in the region.
In Chatham-Kent, there were 10 new cases reported Tuesday, and 53 cases are active.
Clarifications
- An earlier version of this story said, based on information from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, that 33 outbreaks were active. The health unit later clarified that there are seven, not eight, outbreaks ongoing at schools, and therefore 32 outbreaks are active overall. The figure has been corrected.Nov 23, 2021 12:39 PM ET
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?