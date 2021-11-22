COVID-19 vaccine bookings for those 5-11 open in Windsor-Essex

Parents looking to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 can now set up an appointment, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) announced Monday.

The public health unit says the first slots will be available on Thursday. Vaccinations are taking place at the Devonshire Mall vaccination clinic and bookings can be made via the health unit's website.

Health Canada approved Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 11 years old on Friday. It's the first COVID-19 shot available for that age group in Canada. The first shipment of the product arrived in the country on Sunday.

WECHU estimates that some 33,000 children will be eligible in Windsor-Essex. The health unit has been preparing for the availability of the vaccine for young children.

"We are ready to go," WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis said at a virtual media briefing on Monday morning.

The availability of the vaccine comes as COVID-19 continues to spread in both elementary and secondary schools.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health, said 450 school cohorts have been dismissed so far this year. Currently, six schools are in outbreak, one of which is closed.

Nesathurai is encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated in order to protect themselves and those around them.

"If you get your child vaccinated they're less likely to acquire COVID. If you get your child vaccinated they're less likely to infect someone else with COVID," he said.

118 new COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, public health reported an increase of 118 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The health unit says 38 cases were reported on Saturday, 58 cases were reported Sunday and Monday's total is 22 cases.

In total, 346 cases are currently considered active, up from just under 300 a week ago.

Seventeen people are in hospital.

There are 30 outbreaks ongoing in the region, 20 of which are taking place in workplaces and community settings.

The schools in outbreak are as follows:

Essex Public School

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School

Leamington District Secondary School

D.M. Eagle Public School

St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School

Margaret D. Bennie Public School

There are also outbreaks ongoing at Windsor Regional Hospital and three long-term care facilities: Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence, The Village at St. Clair and Riverside Place.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. In total, 40 cases are active in the region.

In Chatham-Kent, there were 20 new cases reported since Friday and 57 are active.