17 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex as active case count climbs

Windsor-Essex saw a daily increase of 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, public health reported.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, 280 cases are currently active, up from 177 this time last week.

Eighteen people who have COVID-19 are currently in hospital.

There are also 18 ongoing outbreaks. They include an outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette Campus and another at Chartwell Royal Oak, a long-term care home in Kingsville.

Two schools — École Élémentaire Catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste.Essex Public School — are in outbreak.

The remaining outbreaks are taking place in community settings and workplaces:

Five in congregate settings.

One in construction.

One in fitness and recreation.

One in manufacturing.

One in a professional service setting.

Two in professional, scientific, and technical services.

Two in retail settings.

One at a public social event.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent Public health said there was a daily increase of eight COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There are 48 cases active in the community.

Lambton Public Health reported an increase of a dozen cases, and 39 are active overall.

