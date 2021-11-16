17 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex as active case count climbs
280 COVID-19 cases are currently active
Windsor-Essex saw a daily increase of 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, public health reported.
According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, 280 cases are currently active, up from 177 this time last week.
Eighteen people who have COVID-19 are currently in hospital.
There are also 18 ongoing outbreaks. They include an outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette Campus and another at Chartwell Royal Oak, a long-term care home in Kingsville.
Two schools — École Élémentaire Catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste.Essex Public School — are in outbreak.
The remaining outbreaks are taking place in community settings and workplaces:
- Five in congregate settings.
- One in construction.
- One in fitness and recreation.
- One in manufacturing.
- One in a professional service setting.
- Two in professional, scientific, and technical services.
- Two in retail settings.
- One at a public social event.
COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton
Chatham-Kent Public health said there was a daily increase of eight COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There are 48 cases active in the community.
Lambton Public Health reported an increase of a dozen cases, and 39 are active overall.
