Burden of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex is increasing, top doc says

The pandemic is gaining ground in Windsor-Essex as well as across the province, according to the region's top doctor.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health, said Monday that recent case counts suggest the burden of COVID-19 is increasing.

There were 115 new cases reported since Friday. Of those, 39 were from Saturday, 45 were from Sunday and 31 were from Monday.

There are 292 active cases, though as recently as Wednesday the case count had been below 200.

As the weather cools and outdoor gatherings become less of an option, Nesathurai encouraged people to continue practising public health measures such as masking, hand washing and minimizing personal contact.

He said those holding out on vaccinations can help protect themselves and others by getting their shots.

"If you're currently not vaccinated, and you're eligible for vaccine, we strongly urge you to get vaccinated," he said at a media briefing on Monday.

Outbreaks

There are 20 ongoing outbreaks, according to public health, including one at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette Campus and another at Chartwell Royal Oak long-term care home in Kingsville.

Four of the outbreaks are taking place at schools.

Princess Elizabeth Public School.

École Élémentaire Catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste.

Vincent Massey Secondary School.

Essex Public School.

Fourteen outbreaks are taking place in community settings and workplaces:

Five in congregate settings.

One in construction.

Two in fitness and recreation.

One in manufacturing.

One at a place of worship.

Two in professional, scientific, and technical services.

Two in retail settings.

COVID-19 exposure notice

The health unit is warning of a COVID-19 exposure notice for Transit Windsor. Anyone who was on the following buses at the following times should self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks following the potential exposure date, the health unit says.

Nov. 8

5 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Crosstown 2

10:03 a.m. to 1:03 p.m.: 1C East and West

Nov. 9

5 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Crosstown 2

10:03 a.m. to 1:03 p.m.: 1C East and West

Nov. 10

5 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Crosstown 2

1:26 p.m. to 3:24 p.m.: South Windsor 7

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. A total of 48 cases are active.

In Sarnia-Lambton, there were no new cases reported and 38 are active.