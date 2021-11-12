Windsor-Essex sees active COVID-19 case count rise above 200

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex has risen past 200 for the first time in weeks, as the public health unit reported 96 new cases on Friday.

Of those 96 new cases 60 were from Thursday, when the health unit did not release daily data due to the Remembrance Day holiday, and the remainder were for Friday.

As of Friday, there are 252 active cases in Windsor-Essex and 16 people are in hospital.

Following a late summer surge, COVID-19 cases have fallen in Windsor-Essex. The active case total dipped below 200 on Oct. 22 and had remained there since until Friday.

Across the province, cases appear to be on an upswing, with the seven-day average of daily cases increasing over the last week and a half.

According to weekly data published by the WECHU on Friday, the seven-day moving average up to Tuesday is 21.4 cases daily for every 100,000 people, down slightly from last week.

The percentage of tests coming back positive has risen about half a percentage point to 3.3 per cent.

Overall, 18 COVID-19 outbreaks are ongoing in Windsor-Essex, including at five schools.

Princess Elizabeth Public School.

École Élémentaire Catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste.

Vincent Massey Secondary School.

Margaret D. Bennie Public School.

Essex Public School.

Thirteen outbreaks are taking place in community settings and workplaces: