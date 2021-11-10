Windsor-Essex 12-year-olds to get 'grace period' in rec centre vaccination policy
Those turning 12 will have 3 months to get COVID-19 vaccines
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is tweaking its policy around COVID-19 vaccination requirements to use recreational facilities so that 12-year-olds don't potentially have their athletic activities interrupted.
Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health, said Wednesday that the letter of instruction to facility operators will be modified so that those turning 12 will be allowed a three-month "grace period" to get their COVID-19 vaccines.
"We don't want them to have an interruption in their athletic programming if they were [for example] playing hockey and they were 11 today and they turned 12 tomorrow," he said.
Nesathurai said the change represents a "sufficient balance of risk and benefit." The health unit tries to incorporate public feedback into its policies, he said, and COVID-19 case counts are lower today than when the policy was announced.
The letter of instruction, which took effect on Oct. 1, mandated that everyone 12 and up must be fully vaccinated in order to use indoor sport and athletic facilities in Windsor and Essex County.
Under the current vaccination eligibility rules, children do not have to be 12 in order to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but must be turning 12 this year.
As of Wednesday, there are 190 active cases in Windsor-Essex. The health unit announced 30 new COVID-19 cases that day and there are 11 people in hospital.
Overall, 17 outbreaks ongoing. There are five schools in outbreak
- Essex Public School.
- Princess Elizabeth Public School.
- École Élémentaire Catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste.
- Vincent Massey Secondary School.
- Margaret D. Bennie Public School.
A dozen outbreaks are taking place in community settings and workplaces:
- Three in congregate settings.
- Two in construction.
- One in fitness and recreation.
- One in manufacturing.
- One at a place of worship.
- Two in professional, scientific, and technical services.
- Two in retail settings.
