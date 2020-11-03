Windsor back to single digit new cases as Ontario hits COVID-19 record

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the region Tuesday, a significant reduction from Monday's 22 new cases.

The drop comes on the same day that Ontario reported a single-day record of 1,050 cases new cases, with nearly half in Toronto.

Windsor's five cases include a resident of a retirement home, a local healthcare worker, a close contact of a confirmed case, someone who had traveled to Michigan, and the fifth case is still under investigation

Though the drop in new cases is welcome news for public health officials, the cases are still spread across a number of different categories — a trend medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed pointed to as concerning in Monday's briefing.

Windsor-Essex has now had 2,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 72 of which are active, with 76 deaths.

A long-term care home in the town of Essex, Iler Lodge, is in outbreak with three cases among residents and staff. A retirement home in Windsor, Lifetimes on Riverside, is also in outbreak with seven cases among residents and staff. No workplaces in the region are experiencing outbreaks.

Covid-19 in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported 417 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at last update — an increase of seven, with 27 active cases and three deaths.

Lambton Public Health reported 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at last update — an increase of one, with four active cases and 25 deaths.

Fiddick's Retirement Home in Petrolia is experiencing an outbreak, with one confirmed case.