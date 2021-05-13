Over 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Windsor-Essex

More than 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Windsor-Essex, the public health unit's chief executive officer said Thursday.

Theresa Marentette of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said 203,685 shots have been given, including first and second doses, and 189,075 people have received at least one vaccine dose.

That means overall, 55.5 per cent adults in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose since the vaccine rollout began in December.

"It's a very good feeling, and I'm glad the receptivity and the access is being well received by our residents," she said at the health unit's daily briefing on Thursday.

The list of those eligible has expanded significantly in recent days and weeks due to an influx of vaccines, most recently to those 30 and up and a new category of essential workers.

The full list of populations now eligible is available on the health unit's website and WEvax.ca.

Man in 50s dies of COVID-19

Meanwhile, the health unit announced the region's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 420. Marentette said Thursday that a man in his 50s has died.

There are 19 people in hospital, including three in intensive-care units.

The health unit also reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 340 infections are active throughout the region overall.

Of the new cases announced Thursday, 23 are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, 16community acquired, one case related to an outbreak and the remainder under investigation.

The number of active outbreaks stands at six, which includes one at Southwest Detention Centre.

The other five outbreaks are at workplaces:

Two in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

Two in retail settings in Windsor.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health reported 19 new cases on Thursday and 90 active overall.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19, with 36 cases active overall.