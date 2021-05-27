2,500 Windsor-Essex youth received COVID-19 vaccines — appointments still available

More than three quarters of adults in Windsor-Essex, as well as about 2,500 eligible youth, have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette provided the figures during the health unit's daily briefing that was broadcast on YouTube Thursday morning.

In total, 234,858 local residents have received at least one dose since the vaccine rollout began in December, representing 68.4 per cent of adults.

Vaccine appointments opened up for all of those aged 12 to 17 on Sunday, though those with high-risk medical conditions qualified to book as of May 18.

Appointments can be booked through the health unit's website or by phone.

As of publication time, there were appointment slots open at all six of the mass vaccination sites in the coming days. There are four clinics in Windsor, one in Leamington and one in Amherstburg.

Meanwhile, the region's COVID-19 case count has risen by 24 cases, Marentette said.

The number of active cases has been declining this week, with 266 currently active as of Thursday.

Of the two-dozen new cases, 11 were close contacts of confirmed cases, eight cases were community acquired, one was related to an outbreak and four were under investigation.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 426 deaths locally.

Eighteen people who tested positive for COVID-19 were in hospital, including three in intensive care.

There are 11 outbreaks ongoing, including an outbreak at Southwest Detention Centre that has been active for more than a month.

According to a provincial government database, there is one active case among inmates at the facility as of May 25.

Marentette said that outbreak is "progressing toward being rescinded" though lifting of the order is contingent on whether there are any new cases.

There are 10 ongoing outbreaks at workplaces in Windsor-Essex:

One in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

Four in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector.

One in Lakeshore's health-care and social assistance sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

One in Lakeshore's finance and insurance sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage sector.

Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

On Thursday, Lambton Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19. In total, 37 were active overall and there are two outbreaks ongoing.

There was also just one new case in Chatham-Kent on Thursday. The active case count stands at 16.

Meanwhile, there are two upcoming community vaccine clinics, one on Thursday in Tilbury and another in Wallaceburg on June 3.

The clinics are operating on appointment basis, and bookings can be made by phone.