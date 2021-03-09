2nd doses of vaccines delayed in Windsor-Essex in effort to speed up immunization rollout

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being delayed in Windsor-Essex based on new provincial directives, a move officials say will speed up the number of people receiving vaccinations while still providing a significant amount of immunity to residents.

Both Windsor Regional Hospital and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit have announced that second shots will be delayed up to four months from when the first dose was received.

Those who already have appointments to receive a second dose will have those appointments rescheduled.

"With current research indicating that even one dose is highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, the provincial decision makers ... supported by Dr. David Williams, the chief medical officer of health, see more value to administering a single dose to a high number of people than two doses to a select few," Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Windsor-Essex medical officer of health, said at a briefing on Tuesday.

The authorization from the province follows a recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization last week stating that second doses can be safely deferred for up to four months. Previously, second doses were recommended at three to six weeks for the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, and four to six weeks for Moderna.

The switch presents logistical challenges for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) and for those who have already scheduled appointments, Ahmed acknowledged, but he said it's important that residents receive one dose as quickly as possible.

Research shows the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNtech vaccines provide up to 92 per cent immunity within 14 days, with just one dose, Ahmed said. The second shots prolong the period in which immunity lasts.

"We want to see everyone protected in a short period of time," he said. "With the limited number of vaccines, giving them at least one dose will give the level of protection that our community needs to prevent further transmission."

Second doses are cancelled for who don't have an appointment booked prior to March 11. Theresa Marentette, CEO of WECHU, said the health unit is working out how to notify 973 people vaccinated last week that their second appointments will be rescheduled.

Windsor Regional Hospital, which operates a vaccine clinic at the St. Clair College Sportsplex, announced on Monday that it was also delaying second appointments for 16 weeks in line with the new guidance.

24 new cases on Tuesday

The health unit reported 24 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, along with the death of a man in his 80s.

Eight of the new cases were close contacts of previously confirmed cases, four were community acquired, and the rest are under investigation, Marentette said.

Overall, there are 254 active cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

There are 39 people in hospital in the region, with 12 in the intensive care unit.

There are 14 ongoing outbreaks.

They include one at Windsor Regional Hospital, one at Victoria Manor, and two at shelters serving people experiencing homelessness, the Downtown Mission and Salvation Army.

The health unit said preliminary testing has revealed COVID-19 variants of concern have been found within outbreaks at Victoria Manor and the Downtown Mission.

Ahmed said Tuesday there are 90 cases associated with the Downtown Mission as of the last update he received.

Six workplaces have active outbreaks:

One in Kingsville's construction sector

Two in Windsor's healthcare and social assistance sector

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector

One in Windsor's repair and maintenance sector

One at a Windsor retail location

There are also two active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities:

Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor, with one staff case.

Dolce Vita in Windsor, with three resident cases.

And there are two school outbreaks — one in Bellewood Public School and one in Monseigneur Jean Noel.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

In Sarnia-Lambton, there are 141 active COVID-19 cases. Five new cases were announced on Tuesday.

Chatham-Kent, which has 34 active cases, reported an increase of nine infections.