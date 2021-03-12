Windsor-Essex still not meeting criteria to switch to orange

Windsor-Essex has been in the second-strictest level of COVID-19 restrictions for a nearly a month, and based on new data released by the health unit, case counts are still too high to meet the criteria for looser restrictions.

In the last seven days, Windsor-Essex had an average case count of 43.8 per 100,000 people — which is above the case count of 25 to 39.9 designated for the orange "restrict" zone.

The province usually announces changes to a region's standing within the COVID-19 framework on Friday afternoons.

There was no daily briefing from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Friday but on Thursday morning, CEO Theresa Marentette said she hasn't had any previous conversations with the province regarding staying put in the red zone or moving to orange.

A slide from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's March 12 epidemiological summary outlines current indicators and the criteria for the red "control" zone of restrictions. (WECHU)

That said, she suggested the case counts aren't good enough to warrant lifting restrictions.

"If we're looking strictly at numbers, I do think our numbers are not where they should be at this time," she said.

The region saw an increase of 39 new cases on Friday, and one more death was announced, bringing the pandemic's total to 396.

There are 14 ongoing outbreaks.

There are school outbreaks at Bellewood Public School, Monseigneur Jean Noel and W.F. Herman Academy.

An outbreak remains active at Windsor Regional Hospital, and there are three outbreaks in community settings: Victoria Manor, the Downtown Mission and Salvation Army.

Four workplaces have active outbreaks:

One in Kingsville's construction sector.

Two in Windsor's healthcare and social assistance sector.

One at a Windsor retail location.

There are also three active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities: