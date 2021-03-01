Vaccine clinic opens for Windsor's 80+ population as COVID-19 case count surpasses 13,000

The first targeted vaccination clinic for seniors 80 and older opened up in Windsor on Monday, as the region hit a new pandemic milestone with more than 13,000 COVID-19 cases since last March.

According to Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) CEO Theresa Marenette, 11,300 eligible people have signed up to receive the vaccine so far, and 148 appointments are scheduled for Monday.

"It's pretty amazing to see our over 80-plus seniors coming into the centre," she said at a media briefing on Monday, adding that many would have been home for most of the pandemic.

Betty Ing was the first to enter WFCU Centre on Monday morning, and one of the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, according to the health unit.

All immunizations are happening by appointment, and those who received slots were selected randomly and contacted by health unit staff.

Some couldn't believe they had been picked, Marenette said.

"[Staff] said that some people did cry on the phone," she said. "They were really excited."

A second facility will open in Leamington next week. Vaccinations for high-risk health-care workers are ongoing at the St. Clair College Sportsplex.

13,000 cases of COVID-19

Meanwhile, WECHU announced 28 new cases of the disease on Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 13,014.

It took more than a month to accumulate the most recent 1,000 cases, as the rate of infection slowed down considerably in February.

The region surpassed 12,000 cases on Jan. 29. Earlier in January, it took a little more than two weeks for the total to grow from 10,000 to 12,000.

While the pace of new COVID-19 infections has declined, the region's medical officer of health said Friday that case counts aren't low enough to leave the red zone of COVID-19 restrictions.

One of the new cases is related to an outbreak, nine are close contacts of confirmed cases, two are community acquired and the sources of the rest are under investigation. Currently, 290 of the region's cases are active.

10 outbreaks remaining

There are 10 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, including two at Windsor Regional Hospital and two at shelters serving the homeless population — the Downtown Mission and Salvation Army.

Outbreaks are active at four workplaces: one in Leamington's agriculture sector, one in LaSalle's finance and insurance sector and two in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector.

There are two active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities: Franklin Gardens in Leamington, with 38 resident cases and 16 staff cases, and Regency Park in Windsor with 25 resident cases and 15 staff cases.