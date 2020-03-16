COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex: Here's what you need to know March 17

As the province entered into a state of emergency Tuesday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed there are no cases or suspected cases of COVID-19 in our area.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency in the province as it looks to combat the spread of COVID-19. As part of the declaration, the province will mandate the closure of restaurants and bars.

As part of the declaration, the province will mandate the closure of restaurants and bars, though those that can offer takeout and delivery can continue selling food items.

The province is also prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people, including at indoor recreation centres, theatres and concert venues, libraries, places of worship, private schools and daycares until March 31. Ontario previously ordered all publicly-funded schools to close until April 6.

The order does not yet apply to public transit, shopping malls, grocery stores and pharmacies, Williams said.

As of Monday evening, there were 177 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, though five are considered resolved. Cases are spread geographically throughout the province, though the majority are concentrated in the Greater Toronto Area.

More than 26 people have been tested locally for the virus, and have been ordered into self isolation said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with WECHU, but Windsor currently does not have a test facility and those results will come from another location. Ahmed said he hopes Windsor will receive a test centre soon.

Watch Ontario's premier announced a state of emergency Tuesday:

Saying we must flatten the curve and slow down the spread of COVID-19, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declares a state of emergency. 9:51

Here's what's happened in Windsor-Essex this week:

More closures

On Monday, the health unit endorsed a move suggested by the province's chief medical officer of health on Monday, recommending the closure of all bars, restaurants and nightclubs — except those that offer takeout and delivery services — as of 12 a.m. on March 17.

The health unit is also recommended the closure of all private schools, daycares, places of worship and theatres or cinemas.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with WECHU, advised a "temporary closure of these businesses along with the Royal Canadian Legion."

Should business-owners fail to comply with the recommendation, Ahmed has authority as the region's chief medical officer to issues orders under the province's Health Promotion and Protection Act, including orders to close the premises or specific parts of the premises.

In a statement, Ahmed said failure to comply "will result in the issuance of a temporary order to close the business"

Helping those who need it most

You might have noticed some empty shelves at your local grocery store — Mark Jones did, too.

After his daughter came home on Friday, upset about an elderly man who couldn't buy any toilet paper, Jones took it upon himself to find a store that still supplied the household product. He bought toilet paper and donated some to the elderly man.

Jones soon realized that others might want to help as well. He launched a Facebook page on Saturday called Seniors needing Necessities during Coronavirus, which now has more than 30 moderators from across Windsor-Essex who volunteer their time to shop for and donate supplies to the elderly.

So far, the group has helped more than 30 people, according to Jones.

Health-care border crossing

Health-care workers who regularly cross the Canada-U.S. border between Windsor and Detroit say they haven't experienced any travel difficulties due to COVID-19 just yet.

Patrick Irwin, vice-president of human resources at the Henry Ford Health System south market, said there are approximately 950 employees from his organization who cross the border each day for work.

Of those employees, Irwin said he hasn't heard of anyone having trouble crossing the border amid the ongoing global COVID-19 outbreak. As of Monday, Irwin said he's not aware of any employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.