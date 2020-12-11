Windsor-Essex moving to lockdown amid COVID-19 surge

Windsor-Essex is moving to a lockdown, the province announced Friday.

In a statement, Health Minister Christine Elliott said moving a region to lockdown is not an easy decision but one that needed to be made to help stop the spread of the virus.

"As we enter the holiday season and as the province prepares to receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, it remains crucial for all Ontarians to continue adhering to public health advice and workplace safety measures to reduce the spread of the virus and keep each other safe," she said in a statement.

The move follows a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases that officials say has threatened the capacity of the health-care system and prompted the imminent shut down of schools.

As of Friday, there are 620 active cases in the region, 111 of which are new. Officials previously said there were 104 new cases but issued a correction in a news release on Friday afternoon.

Eighty-six people have died from COVID-19, the majority in long-term care or retirement homes. One of those who died from COVID-19 this week was a 27-year-old man.

Windsor-Essex has rapidly cycled through the five stages of the provincial government's COVID-19 public health framework, staring with a move from the lowest set of restrictions — green — to yellow, in mid-November.

The move to the grey zone is effective on Monday, Dec. 14, at 12:01 a.m.

It leaves two days a two-day window that some officials worry will allow the situation to worsen as people cram in Christmas shopping and other errands.

Earlier this week, the CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital said that if the province announces a lockdown Friday, it should take effect immediately rather than on Monday.

"We're pleading that if they announce us to go from red to grey, don't create a two-day superspreader shopping event. Make it effective that Friday and then we can move forward." David Musyj told Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette on Tuesday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has been warning that the region was at risk of a lockdown. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said earlier this week that if the province doesn't announce one, he'd introduce new restrictions.

On Thursday afternoon, the health unit announced that all 114 schools in the region will be closing on Monday, with students transitioning to online learning.

That order is place until Dec. 18 — when students go on holiday break — but could be extended, according to a statement from the health unit.

Local businesses worn down

Owner of Tabouli by Eddy's and Eddy's Mediterranean Bistro, Eddy Hammoud, told CBC News Friday, following the province's announcement, that he feels like he's lost all control.

"My number one priority is the safety of people, the safety of my staff and of the whole country really but you know it's hard on small businesses right now," he said.

Owner of local restaurants Eddy Hammoud says him and his staff are mentally and physically exhausted, but will continue to service the community through takeout and delivery. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"The first time, it was hard the first couple of weeks but okay let's try be innovative right now ... this time we have to do the same thing but I think at this time we're just mentally exhausted [and] ... physically exhausted. And to me, personally, I feel like I just have no more power, everything's just being taken away from me and I can't control it anymore."

He says his restaurants will continue with takeout and contact-less delivery.

"I'm going to speak on behalf of small businesses, we need your support more than ever, especially in this time," he said.

Colleen Kelly, owner of Average Joe's, says the news Friday was heartbreaking, but this time they're headed into lockdown will hope that there is an end to all of this.

"We just take it as it comes," she said, adding that although they will stay positive they also realize that whatever happens "it's totally out of our control."

Owner of Average Joe's Colleen Kelly says she feels like it's all out of their control but that her staff continue to remain positive. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

What does a lockdown mean?

Moving to the lockdown or grey stage effectively means everything that has been deemed non-essential has to shut down.

Non-essential retail businesses, as well as restaurants, can only be open for pick up or deliveries. All personal care service providers, such as hair salons, must close, along with cinemas, casinos, sports facilities and more.

Pharmacies, convenience stores and stores selling groceries, hardware or alcohol can stay open at 50 per cent capacity. Pet and safety supply stores are also permitted to open.

Indoor gatherings with people outside your home is prohibited, and there is a limit of 10 for outdoor gatherings.

See the full list of restrictions here.

City of Windsor closes some facilities

In a news release Friday, the City of Windsor said it is modifying some services to comply with the lockdown measures starting Monday.

In a statement Friday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said Windsorites need to do their part to curb the spread of the disease. (City of Windsor)

All municipal recreation facilities, including arenas, pools, museums and community centres will close until at least Jan. 15, the news release states.

As of Monday, the following city facilities will also close:

City Hall at 350 Windsor City Hall Square W.

Parks and recreation main office at 2450 McDougall St.

Parking enforcement at 1266 McDougall Ave.

Service Ontario and Service Canada Offices located in the 400 building at 400 City Hall Square E. will stay open at this time, the news release added, noting that advanced screening of visitors will be in effect.

The city announced on Thursday it was also cancelling all after-school programs because of the shutdown of schools ordered by the local health unit.

"Windsorites showed tremendous resolve this past spring when the first wave shut down our province, our country and the entire world." Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in the news release. "We need to do the same again to prevent those we care about from getting sick. No gathering is worth the risk. We need to each do our part, by staying apart."

Windsor Public Library (WPL) will also be modifying its services as of Tuesday with branches opening at regular hours for curbside pickup and delivery, as well as access to computers and photocopiers only.

To access materials, WPL said customers can put materials on hold online or by reserving them over the phone. Once they are notified their order is ready, they can go to pick up their materials at any time, a news release states.

All branches will be closed Monday, to allow time for staff to put proper safety measures in place.

Emergency services in the city such as the Windsor Police Service and Windsor Fire and Rescue Service will continue to operate as normal, as well as Transit Windsor. Buses will continue to use protective barriers and follow a mandatory mask policy for riders and drivers.