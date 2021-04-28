Vaccinated on or before April 18? You're now eligible for a 2nd dose in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has expanded eligibility for second COVID-19 shots to a wider group of residents.

As of Wednesday morning, anyone who was vaccinated on or before April 18 is eligible to book an appointment for their final dose.

Previously, those who were vaccinated up to March 31 — along with several other groups — had been eligible for second shots in Windsor-Essex, along with anyone 70 and older.

The expansion of eligibility took effect the same day the health unit announced the region has set what is believed to be a record-breaking day for the vaccine rollout.

On Tuesday, 6,675 doses were given out in a single day, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, said at the health unit's Wednesday briefing, calling it likely the highest-ever total.

Ahmed said that in the last two days, around 80 per cent of the doses given have been second shots.

'Please be kind'

Ahmed also reflected on tragic events beyond the pandemic: the detection of remains belonging to an estimated 215 children at a residential school in B.C., and the killing of four family members in London, Ont., in what police say was an act of anti-Muslim hate.

'We have to be kind to each other,' Windsor-Essex medical officer says CBC News Windsor 1:47 Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex, encouraged people to reject hate and support one another following the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., in what police say was an act of hate. 1:47

He referenced how the community has come together during the pandemic, and encouraged people to support one another through difficult circumstances.

"Let us not fall into hatred towards anyone. Let us pause for a second and give respect and honour to those who lost their lives, and please be kind to each other and rise above all the challenges."

13 new cases

The health unit announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as the death of a man in his 60s.

It's the fourth death reported this week in Windsor-Essex. Overall, the pandemic has claimed 432 lives locally.

There are 147 active COVID-19 cases in the region, down from nearly 300 two weeks ago, and 16 people are in hospital.

As of Wednesday, 71.9 per cent of adults have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 15.5 per cent have gotten both required doses.

Seven outbreaks are ongoing, including one at the Southwest Detention Centre that has been active since late April.

The rest of the outbreaks are occurring in workplaces:

Three in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector.

Two in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage sector.

Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

On Wednesday, Chatham-Kent Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19, and 14 cases active in total.

In Sarnia-Lambton, there are 31 cases active. Six new cases were reported Wednesday.