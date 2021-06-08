3 additional COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Windsor-Essex, according to the region's public health unit.

On Tuesday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported that the death toll has risen to 431.

Two men in their 60s have died after testing positive for COVID-19, along with a man in his 50s.

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday. It's the lowest single-day increase seen since late March, though one day last week the region's case count grew by only two cases due to a cleanup of previous case data.

Case counts are on a downward trend — and the local vaccination rate is climbing as well — though the region's medical officer of health has stressed that residents shouldn't let their guard down.

There are 153 known active cases in the region, down from 360 two weeks ago.

As of Monday, 261,370 people have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 48,292 have gotten both required doses.

Anyone 12 and up is eligible to book their first dose, and the following groups are eligible to book a second dose appointment:

Those who are 70 and older or turning 70 this year.

Those vaccinated on or before March 31.

Those who received a AstraZeneca shot as their first dose 12 weeks or more ago, and want to choose a different vaccine for their second shot.

Those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine and at least 12 weeks ago and want a second dose of that product (pharmacies or primary care clinics only.)

Highest priority health-care workers, people with some health conditions, First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people and retirement home residents. Full details are available on the WECHU website.

Of the 11 new cases announced Tuesday, three people had been close contacts of previously confirmed cases, two cases were community acquired, one case is related to an outbreak and five are under investigation.

There are 19 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday's update.

Seven outbreaks are ongoing, including one at the Southwest Detention Centre that has been ongoing since late April.

The rest of the outbreaks are occurring in workplaces:

Three in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector.

Two in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage sector.

Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, and 17 are active in total.

In Sarnia-Lambton, there are 27 cases active as of Tuesday.