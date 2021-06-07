Windsor-Essex sees 20 new COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and 165 cases are active overall in the community.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, said case rates are trending downward and have stabilized in the high teens.

"Combined with the vaccine uptake, we are moving in the right direction," he said at the health unit's daily briefing on Monday.

He encouraged anyone who has not yet received their first vaccine appointment to do so, so the health unit can focus on the second dose rollout.

The region surpassed the milestone of 300,000 doses administered over the weekend.

The local vaccination rate continues to grow. As of Monday, 13.2 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated and 73.2 per cent of adults have gotten one dose or more.

Theresa Marentette, CEO of WECHU, said Windsor-Essex is expected to receive an additional allotment of about 5,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines in mid-June for those who are looking to get their second dose to complete their COVID-19 vaccination.

Alternatively, those who received that product for their first dose and wish to get a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine instead for the second can make an appointment at a participating pharmacy or through the health unit.

The health officials stressed Monday that anyone with more than one appointment booked — for example at a pharmacy or primary care clinic as well as through the health unit — should be sure to cancel one of their bookings so someone else can use their slot.

6 active outbreaks

Of the 20 new cases announced Monday, 16 people had been close contacts of previously confirmed cases, three cases were community acquired and one remains under investigation.

Of the cases currently active, 91 involve the more contagious variants of concern. The vast majority of the variant cases involve the alpha or B117 variant that was first found in the U.K.

There are six outbreaks, including one at the Southwest Detention Centre that has been ongoing since late April.

The remainder of the outbreaks are at workplaces:

One in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

Two in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector.

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage sector.

Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

There were five new COVID-19 cases reported by Lambton Public Health on Monday, and overall 37 known cases are active in Sarnia-Lambton.

Chatham-Kent Public Health, which last provided an update on Friday, reported four new cases on Monday, along with one additional death. Eighteen cases are active in total. COVID-19 has claimed 16 lives in the municipality to date.