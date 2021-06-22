Windsor-Essex sees single new case of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest case daily case count recorded since late October.

The single case increase is part of a weeks-long trend of falling COVID-19 cases. Just 54 cases and two outbreaks remain active in the region, though six people remain in hospital.

The easing of the pandemic has come as the vaccination rate has climbed, particularly for second doses.

According to data released Tuesday, 269,165 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 116,474 people, or 26.6 per cent of the whole population, have had both required doses.

More than one third of adults, 33.5 per cent, are fully vaccinated.

Two outbreaks are active, one at a manufacturing workplace in Tecumseh and another at the Casa de Dios y Puerta del Cielo church in Windsor.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Neither Chatham-Kent nor Sarnia Lambton reported any new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

There are six active cases in Chatham-Kent and 27 within Sarnia-Lambton.