Pfizer, Moderna 'equally safe and equally good,' says Windsor-Essex medical officer of health

If you have a COVID-19 vaccine appointment later this week, most likely you'll receive a dose of Moderna due to a delayed shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, public health officials in southwestern Ontario say.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said that as of Wednesday, it can only guarantee that any adult who signs up for a first or second dose will receive an mRNA vaccine, either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

The majority of first doses were completed with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

But health officials emphasized that it's safe and effective to mix and match, based on advice from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and other authorities. WECHU medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the two products are interchangeable and no one should hesitate to complete their COVID-19 vaccination.

"Delays in vaccination could result in ongoing COVID-19 transmission and can send our region back with high COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 outbreaks," he said during the health unit's media briefing on Monday.

"Both these mRNA vaccines are equally safe and equally good in protecting you from the COVID-19 virus, and do not put you at any disadvantage."

Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for youth 12 to 17, so a supply has been reserved for existing appointments, said Theresa Marentette, CEO and chief nursing officer for WECHU.

The health unit on Saturday opened up second appointment bookings for those who received their first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna up to and including May 9.

Additionally, people who received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on or before April 30 are now eligible to book their second appointment, either the same vaccine or an mRNA product.

As of Monday's update, 268,700 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 73.4 per cent of adults have had at least one dose and 32.4 per cent of adults have been fully vaccinated.

New public health order for workplaces

Ahmed also announced he is implementing a public health order aimed at workplaces that goes into effect later this week will, and will mandate employers to follow public health legislation, implement protections for employees and co-operate with outbreak investigations.

The order also allows the health unit to dismiss teams of employees and close or partially close businesses in outbreaks.

Ahmed said the rules are not new, but the order further clarifies expectations for workplaces under existing legislation.

63 active cases

There are a total of 63 active COVID-19 cases, including three announced on Monday. Six people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

There are two active outbreaks: a manufacturing workplace in Tecumseh and a church, Casa de Dios y Puerta del Cielo, in Windsor.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case since Friday, and seven active cases overall.

Lambton Public Health reported six new cases on Monday. There are 27 active, along with one outbreak, at Bkejwanong Children's Centre.