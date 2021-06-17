Windsor-Essex reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

The public health authority in Windsor-Essex reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a case count in line with the recent trend of decreasing diagnoses.

However, the number of cases identified in the region throughout the pandemic, which stands at 16,753, has only increased by two cases because of a clean up of historical data, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said.

Because of the recent easing of the pandemic and the high local vaccination rate, Windsor-Essex's medical officer of health said Wednesday he thinks the region is ready for looser COVID-19 restrictions "sooner than later."

The region's vaccine rollout hit a milestone on Wednesday, with more than a quarter of the population fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, 95,452 local residents have had both required doses, and 266,864 people have had at least one dose.

There are active 72 cases, along with four ongoing outbreaks. Eight people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital.

There are two outbreaks taking place at workplaces:

One workplace in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector.

One manufacturing workplaces in Tecumseh.

Two community outbreaks are also ongoing:

Casa de Dios y Puerta del Cielo church in Windsor.

Southwest Detention Centre in Windsor.

Who is eligible for vaccination?

Currently, anyone 12 and up is eligible to book their first dose in Windsor-Essex, and the following groups are eligible to book an appointment for a second dose:

Those who are 70 and older or turning 70 this year who had their first dose more than 28 days ago.

Those vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines on or before April 18.

Those who meet the criteria for a second dose but received their first shot outside of the province.

Those who received an AstraZeneca shot as their first dose on or before April 23, and want to choose a different vaccine for their second shot.

Those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine on or before April 23 and want a second dose of that product (pharmacies or primary care clinics only.)

Some high risk health-care workers, people with some health conditions, First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people and retirement home residents. Full details are available on the WECHU website.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent on Thursday, and six cases active overall. There are no outbreaks in the municipality.

"This is really the result of bringing the wave to an end with the vaccination program," Dr. David Colby, medical officer of health, told reporters on a conference call Thursday.

So far, 67 per cent of residents 12 and up have gotten at least one vaccine dose.

In Sarnia-Lambton, there was one new case announced Thursday, and 22 case are active overall. One outbreak also remains active.