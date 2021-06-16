Windsor-Essex top doc comfortable with further easing of COVID-19 rules

The Windsor-Essex medical officer of health says he thinks the region is ready for looser COVID-19 restrictions, given the high vaccination rate and low case rates in the community.

"Even from last week to this week, I think we are moving in a better direction, with case rates consistently coming into a position which makes me feel much more comfortable every day," Dr. Wajid Ahmed said during the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) briefing broadcast on YouTube Wednesday.

Ahmed said he hasn't yet advocated for the easing of local restrictions but would do so when and if discussions occurred with the provincial government, which has authority over the matter.

But, he said, if the province was to allow the region to move to Step 2 of the provincial reopening framework ahead of schedule — for example, this weekend or next — he'd be comfortable with that so long as the current trends stayed on course.

Ahmed made the comments on the same day the health unit announced that 25.5 per cent of all adults in the region are now fully vaccinated.

Provincial vaccination rates are one component of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening road map, the first step of which took effect last Friday.

In order for the provincial government to green light a shift to the second phase, the province must reach a 70 per cent adult vaccination rate, and 20 per cent of adults must have both doses. Since the plan also mandates a three-week period between phases, the earliest date this could occur is the first week of July.

Step 2 permits indoor gatherings up to five people, outdoor gatherings of up to 25 and the resumption of personal care services including at hair salons.

Mixing vaccines safe, effective

For the second time this week, Ahmed stressed in his introductory remarks that it has been proven safe and effective to mix and match COVID-19 vaccines, and there is scientific research backing this approach.

Residents getting a different vaccine product for their second dose than their first might also prove important for getting the population fully vaccinated sooner than later, because the province is expecting a large influx of Moderna vaccines this month, some of which are bound for Windsor-Essex.

WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette explained that Windsor-Essex is getting 17,000 doses later this week to start.

"There's a lot of Moderna coming to our area that will be across all of the channels that distribute the vaccine," she said, referencing public health and hospital-run vaccination sites, pharmacies and primary care provider-led clinics.

So far, anyone getting their second dose at one of the six mass vaccination sites is most likely to receive the same product as they did for their first shot. But the health unit anticipates that could change soon, given the upcoming increase in the Moderna supply and the fact that the Pfizer-BioNTech shot has been the dominant vaccine in the vaccination rollout.

The use of different products for second doses is already occurring at pharmacies and clinics run by primary care providers.

So far, 354,949 vaccine doses have been administered to Windsor-Essex residents, and 266,287 people have had at least one dose. Overall, 72.8 per cent of adults have gotten at least one dose.

9 new cases

Meanwhile, the health unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Of those new cases, three are close contacts of confirmed cases and six were community acquired, meaning there is no known transmission source.

There are 89 active cases, down from more than 200 two weeks ago, along with five outbreaks.

Ten local residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19, including three in intensive care.

There are three outbreaks taking place at workplaces:

One workplace in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector.

Two manufacturing workplaces in Tecumseh.

Two community outbreaks are also ongoing:

Casa de Dios y Puerta del Cielo church in Windsor.

Southwest Detention Centre in Windsor.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported three new cases and one additional death Wednesday. Overall, one outbreak is ongoing in Sarnia-Lambton and there are 24 active cases of COVID-19. Seventy-one per cent of adults have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 18 per cent have gotten both required shots.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported two new cases on Wednesday, with seven considered active overall. Sixty-six per cent of all those eligible (age 12 and up) have gotten at least one dose, and 16 per cent have received both.

Who is eligible for vaccination?

Currently, anyone 12 and up is eligible to book their first dose in Windsor-Essex, and the following groups are eligible to book an appointment for a second dose: