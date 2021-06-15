Fewer than 100 active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex for the 1st time since fall

Fewer than 100 cases of COVID-19 are active in Windsor-Essex as of Tuesday, marking another milestone in the pandemic's downward trend.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said there are 93 cases active, down from more than 200 two weeks ago.

The last time the region's case count dipped below 100 was Nov. 10, before the region faced the deadly second wave of the virus that led to dozens of outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes.

The health unit reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as well.

'Plenty' of Moderna coming

Ontario is expecting more than 2 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to arrive before the end of the month, according to Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for Windsor and Essex County. He said the region is expecting to receive "plenty of vaccine" from that supply.

"We will be in a position to offer early or shortened interval for the mRNA vaccine," he said on Monday.

He said the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are considered interchangeable, and residents should get the first vaccine available to them as soon as they become eligible.

So far, 265,675 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 82,084 residents have had two shots.

2 pop-up clinics

Beyond the mass vaccination clinics, pharmacies and primary care providers offering the vaccine, there are additional opportunities for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this week.

A pop-up clinic offering the Moderna vaccine is being held in Kingsville on Thursday in the St. John de Brebeuf parking lot at 67 Main St. E. The clinic will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m for those eligible to receive a first or second dose.

In Chatham-Kent, a pop-up clinic will be operating in Ridgetown on Thursday. The clinic, which is hosted on the area's University of Guelph campus, is taking place at 120 Main St. E. starting at 9 a.m.. It's operating on an appointment and walk-in basis.

Who is eligible for vaccination?

Currently, anyone 12 and up is eligible to book their first dose in Windsor-Essex, and the following groups are eligible to book an appointment for a second dose:

Those who are 70 and older or turning 70 this year who had their first dose more than 28 days ago.

Those vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines on or before April 18.

Those who received an AstraZeneca shot as their first dose on or before April 23, and want to choose a different vaccine for their second shot.

Those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine on or before April 23 and want a second dose of that product (pharmacies or primary care clinics only.)

Some high risk health-care workers, people with some health conditions, First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people and retirement home residents. Full details are available on the WECHU website.

Of the 13 new COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday, one is a close contact of a confirmed case, two cases are community acquired, meaning there is no known source of transmission, two cases are related to travel outside North America and eight are under investigation.

Fourteen people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital.

There are three outbreaks taking place at workplaces:

One workplace in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector.

Two manufacturing workplaces in Tecumseh.

Two community outbreaks are also ongoing:

Casa de Dios y Puerta del Cielo church in Windsor.

Southwest Detention Centre in Windsor.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported four new cases on Tuesday. Overall, one outbreak is ongoing and there are 25 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Chatham-Kent Public Health is not reporting any new cases on Tuesday and just half a dozen cases are considered active.