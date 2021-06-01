Windsor Essex sees 14 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

The number of active cases of COVID-19 continues to fall in Windsor-Essex, but health officials said Tuesday the pandemic has claimed yet another life in the region.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) CEO Theresa Marentette, who announced the region's 427th COVID-19 death, said the man who died was in his 70s. He was not a resident of a seniors' home.

She and Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, provided an update on the rollout of second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 80 and older at the health unit's daily briefing.

According to their data, there has been a strong response since appointment eligibility opened on Monday, though there are still slots available.

"There was a very good uptake yesterday," said Marentette, adding that there had been some glitches and long waits for those trying to book on Monday.

As of Tuesday, 247,613 people in the region have had at least one dose. So far, 70.8 per cent of adults have been vaccinated but the vast majority of them have yet to receive their second dose.

New CEO named

During Tuesday's update, Gary McNamara, the chair of the board of health, announced that Nicole Dupuis has been named the health unit's new CEO effective July 1.

Dupuis is currently director of health promotion with WECHU.

"She is well-respected for her knowledge and expertise in public health and has been an instrumental help and right hand to ... Theresa and Dr. Ahmed during the last 14 or 15 months in serving the community on the pandemic," said McNamara.

In April, Marentette announced she would be retiring at the end of June after 30 years with the health unit.

Active case count declining

As the number of new daily cases continues to decline, the region's active case count is also falling. It stood at 202 as of Tuesday, when the health unit reported 14 new cases.

Of the new cases, a dozen were due to close contact with a confirmed case, one was community acquired — meaning no known source of transmission— and another case remains under investigation.

Twelve people were in hospital with COVID-19 cases, including five in intensive care.

There are 10 outbreaks, including what is considered a community outbreak at the Southwest Detention Centre, which has been ongoing since late April.

The other nine outbreaks are at workplaces:

One in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

Three in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector.

One in Lakeshore's health-care and social assistance sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

One in Lakeshore's finance and insurance sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage sector.

Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent Public Health recorded no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and there are 17 active cases in the municipality overall.

Lambton Public Health reported five new cases Tuesday, and there are no current outbreaks in Sarnia-Lambton. There are 33 active cases in the region.