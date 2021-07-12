Windsor-Essex medical officer of health issues recommendations ahead of Step 3 reopening

With the news that Ontario is moving to Step 3 of the provincial reopening plan this week, the medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex is issuing a set of recommendations of his own.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed said that caution is still needed despite the new rules, because the Delta variant poses a threat and some people aren't vaccinated, including children under 12.

"We as the region are prepared to move to Step 3, but we also have mindful of what are the potential risk and concerns that we will still have to see," he said.

Ahmed, who appeared in a virtual media briefing with Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis on Monday, issued several recommendations to the community, including getting vaccinated if you have not already.

He also recommended caution around contact with others, including at gyms and religious events, especially where the vaccination status of participants is not known.

"Make sure that you are connecting with those who are fully vaccinated before you start to have large gatherings with anyone and everyone, first connect with your closest family members and friends who you can have an open and honest conversation about the vaccine," he said.

Step 3 rules

Ontario is entering Step 3 on Friday, July 16 — five days earlier than planned. The move allows for outdoor social gatherings of up to 100 people and up to 25 people inside.

Indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms, would be able to open again at 50 per cent capacity or a maximum of 1,000 people, whichever is less.

Indoor dining, retail and personal care would have no capacity limits as long as patrons can properly physically distance.

1 additional death

WECHU reported a three-day total of seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There was one case reported Saturday, two Sunday and four Monday.

The health unit also reported one additional death, that of a woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care home.

In total, there are 23 active COVID-19 cases in the region and four people are hospitalized. There remains one outbreak ongoing at a manufacturing workplace in Lakeshore after an outbreak at the Downtown Mission was rescinded.

Vaccination registry portal launched

As of Monday's data, 58.4 per cent of adults in the region are fully vaccinated, while 75.5 per cent have at least one dose.

The proportion of adults with at least one dose is slightly behind the provincial rate of 79.2 per cent.

But Ahmed said he believes that the disparity reflects the number of local residents who work in Michigan and were vaccinated in the U.S.

The health unit has launched an online portal for those who received their vaccination outside of Ontario so that their vaccinations can be recorded and the data can be captured.

People who received their vaccination from "non-Ontario stock" including at correctional facilities, military sites or embassies, are also eligible to register. People who received a vaccine authorized by the World Health Organization but not by Health Canada can also upload their information, but the health unit said the information cannot be uploaded to the COVAX vaccination database at this time.

The registration form can be found here.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday and nine cases are active overall in the region. The region's death toll increased by one on Monday and now stands at 64.

In Chatham-Kent, there are also nine active cases. Public health officials reported four new cases since Friday.