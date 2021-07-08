2 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex as active case count falls below 25

So far this month, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex has reached double digits only once, a trend that continued Thursday as the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported a daily increase of two cases.

The health unit also reported the number of infections in the community has fallen to 23, down from well over 100 a month ago.

While there were two new cases identified through testing, the region's case total remained at 16,832 due to an ongoing clean up of historical case data.

Both of the new cases were community acquired, according to the health unit's investigation, meaning there is no known source of transmission such as an outbreak or contact with a previously confirmed confirmed case.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has dropped to two, compared with 11 reported on Wednesday.

There are also two active outbreaks; one affecting a manufacturing workplace in Lakeshore and one at the Downtown Mission shelter for people who are experiencing homelessness.

As of data released Thursday, 54.1 per cent of adults in the region are fully vaccinated, and 74.9 per cent of adults have had at least one shot of the vaccine.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases Thursday, while 16 cases are active overall in the region.

In Chatham-Kent, public health officials are reporting no increase in the overall case count. There are eight people in the municipality with COVID-19 infections considered active.