Just 1 new COVID-19 case in Windsor-Essex for 2nd day in a row

For the second day in a row, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported just a single new COVID-19 case.

The number of ongoing cases in the region has been nearly cut in half compared with two weeks ago, with 28 infections considered active.

While the public health unit reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the region's overall pandemic case total of 16,832 fell by two cases due to clean-up of historical data.

Despite the low number of active cases in the region, COVID-19 is still causing severe illness in the community. Eleven people are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

There are two active outbreaks; one affecting a manufacturing workplace in Lakeshore and one at the Downtown Mission shelter for people who are homeless.

A slim majority of adults in Windsor-Essex have been fully vaccinated. As of Wednesday's data, 74.8 per cent of adults have had at least one shot, and 52.7 per cent have received both required doses.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while seven cases are active in the municipality in total.

Sarnia-Lambton also saw a daily increase of three new cases. There are 14 active overall in the region, along with one outbreak.