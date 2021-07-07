Just 1 new COVID-19 case in Windsor-Essex for 2nd day in a row
Region's cumulative case count declined by 2 due to data clean up
For the second day in a row, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported just a single new COVID-19 case.
The number of ongoing cases in the region has been nearly cut in half compared with two weeks ago, with 28 infections considered active.
While the public health unit reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the region's overall pandemic case total of 16,832 fell by two cases due to clean-up of historical data.
Despite the low number of active cases in the region, COVID-19 is still causing severe illness in the community. Eleven people are hospitalized due to COVID-19.
There are two active outbreaks; one affecting a manufacturing workplace in Lakeshore and one at the Downtown Mission shelter for people who are homeless.
A slim majority of adults in Windsor-Essex have been fully vaccinated. As of Wednesday's data, 74.8 per cent of adults have had at least one shot, and 52.7 per cent have received both required doses.
COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton
Chatham-Kent Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while seven cases are active in the municipality in total.
Sarnia-Lambton also saw a daily increase of three new cases. There are 14 active overall in the region, along with one outbreak.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?