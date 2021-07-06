Windsor-Essex reports additional COVID-19 death, 1 new case

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported on Tuesday one additional death attributed to COVID-19.

The 435th local resident to succumb to the illness was a woman in her 70s, according to the public health unit.

WECHU also reported one additional COVID-19 case, though the region's overall pandemic case total of 16,834 fell by nine cases due to clean-up of historical data.

There are 34 known active cases of COVID-19 among Windsor and Essex County residents, and 14 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Two outbreaks are ongoing — one at the Downtown Mission shelter and another at a manufacturing workplace in Lakeshore.

As of data reported on Monday, half of adults in the region are fully vaccinated. Currently, 74.6 per cent of adults have had at least one shot, and 51.2 per cent have received both required doses.

Leamington pop-up vaccination clinics

Pop-up vaccination clinics are taking place in the parking lot of 33 Princess Street in Leamington this week. The clinic runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Thursday to Friday. The clinic is open to anyone 12 and up for first doses, and second doses are available if 28 days have elapsed since the first dose. There will be both Moderna and Pfizer available.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent has only four active cases of COVID-19 and there are no active outbreaks.

There are just 11 active COVID-19 cases in Sarnia-Lambton. Lambton Public Health reported two new cases on Tuesday.