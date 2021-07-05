Half of adults in Windsor-Essex are fully vaccinated

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says just over half of adults in the southwestern region are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of data released Monday, 50.3 per cent of adults received both required shots, slightly higher than the provincial total of 46.3 per cent.

So far, nearly half a million doses — 451,898 — have been administered to Windsor-Essex residents since the rollout began in late December. Just under three-quarters of adults have received at least one dose. Across the province, the total stands at 78.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Windsor-Essex public health unit reported 23 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday onward.

The three-day total includes 11 cases from Saturday, five from Sunday and seven for Monday

The overall local case total, which stands at 16,843, only rose by 11, however, as the health unit removed several entries due to a clean-up of previous case data.

As of Monday, there are 45 known cases of COVID-19 active in Windsor-Essex, and a dozen patients are in hospital.

There are also still two outbreaks — one at the Downtown Mission shelter and another at a manufacturing workplace in Lakeshore.

Youth eligible for 2nd dose

On Saturday, WECHU announced that anyone 12 to 17 who had a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is eligible to receive a second after 28 days or more. Previously, youth were only eligible to complete vaccination after two months.

Local eligibility was extended ahead of the rest of the province. Residents of regions that use the provincial vaccination booking system were allowed to book as of Monday.

Full details on COVID-19 vaccination and eligibility are available at WEvax.ca.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent reported one new case since Friday. Just seven cases are active in the municipality.

Lambton Public Health reported four new cases on Monday, and 17 active overall.