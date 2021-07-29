5 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a single-day increase of five COVID-19 cases.

According to the public health unit's update on Thursday, 24 cases in total are active in the region.

No one who has COVID-19 is currently in hospital, but there is one outbreak ongoing at an agricultural workplace in Kinsgville.

The latest figures show that 75.6 per cent of the eligible population (people 12 and up) have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, while 65.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In an effort to increase those rates, which are below provincial figures, a group of medical leaders in Windsor-Essex including medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed warned of a potential fourth wave of the virus in an open letter on Wednesday.

"In this race to avoid another local wave of COVID-19 infections, we need everyone to do their part as quickly as possible," the letter stated.