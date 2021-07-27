Windsor-Essex reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak
Outbreak declared at workplace in Kingsville's agriculture sector
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says three more people in the region have tested positive for COVID-19.
In addition to reporting the three new cases Tuesday, the public health unit says there is a new COVID-19 outbreak taking place at a workplace in Kingsville's agriculture sector. It's the only outbreak active in the region.
Across the region there are 25 active COVID-19 cases, including three that involve COVID-19 variants of concern.
None of the people with the illness are being treated in hospital. Windsor Regional Hospital says its the first time since October that it has no COVID-19 patients.
As of the data released Tuesday, 77.1 per cent of Windsor-Essex adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 67.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent
Lambton Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and two are considered active overall.
In Chatham-Kent, one new case has been reported. Fourteen cases are active overall.
