Windsor-Essex reports 13 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported a three-day total of 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The public health unit said four cases were reported Saturday, six Sunday and three on Monday.

In total, 24 cases of the illness are active in the region, including four that involve COVID-19 variants of concern.

Two people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and the only outbreak in the region — taking place at a workplace in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector — has been rescinded.

As of Monday's data, 77.1 per cent of Windsor-Essex adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 66.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There are only two known cases in the region.

In Chatham-Kent, eight new cases have been identified since the public health unit last provided an update on Friday. There are 14 cases active overall.