3 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex
Active case count has fallen to 14 as 65.2% of adults are fully vaccinated
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported a daily increase of three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while just over a dozen cases remain active throughout the region.
Though three new cases were reported, the pandemic's overall case total remained the same due to the health unit's ongoing clean-up of historical case data.
Thursday's small uptick in cases is in line with a trend this month — just once in July has the daily increase reached into the double digits.
As of Thursday, 65.2 per cent of Windsor-Essex adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 76.6 per cent have received one dose or more.
Due to plateauing vaccination rates and good vaccine supply, the health unit announced Wednesday that it would be offering walk-in and same day appointments at its five mass vaccination sites, as well as a series of mobile clinics targeting priority areas and youth.
There are 14 COVID-19 cases considered active in Windsor-Essex, and three people are hospitalized due to the illness.
One outbreak is ongoing at a work place in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector.
COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent
The public health unit for Sarnia-Lambton reported one new COVID-19 case on Thursday, and four cases are active in the area overall.
On Saturday, Lambton Public Health is offering a walk-in clinic at the Dow Centre for Youth in Sarnia from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic is for first doses only.
Chatham-Kent is also offering walk-ins at the mass vaccination site at the Bradley Centre this month while supplies last. First and second doses are available.
The municipality reported two new COVID-19 cases Thursday, and a total of seven are active overall.
