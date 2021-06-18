Nearly 65% of Windsor-Essex adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly two-thirds of Windsor-Essex adults have now gotten both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said Wednesday that 64.6 per cent of all residents 18 and over have been fully vaccinated. Across Ontario, the rate stands at 64.8 per cent.

The portion of adult residents vaccinated with one dose or more stands at 76.5 per cent, lagging slightly behind the province-wide figure of 80.3 per cent.

The public health unit also reported an increase of two new COVID-19 cases, one of which was a close contact of a previously confirmed case, while the other was community acquired, meaning there is no known source of transmission.

Overall, out of 16,851 cases that have been confirmed locally since the pandemic began, 16 are considered active.

Three people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and there is one outbreak taking place at a work place in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health is reporting one additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday, bringing the pandemic's total to 67. There were no new COVID-19 cases reported and the active case count is at three.

In Chatham-Kent, one new case was announced and there are six active overall.