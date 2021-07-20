Windsor-Essex sees increase of 2 new COVID-19 cases

The public health unit in Windsor-Essex is reporting an increase of two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. One case is travel-related. The other is being investigated.

There are currently 15 active cases in the region.

Three people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and there is one workplace outbreak.

Among adults, 63.9 per cent are fully vaccinated while 76.4 per cent have had at least one dose. Meanwhile in Ontario, 80.2 per cent of adults have received at least one dose.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Currently in Sarnia-Lambton, there are just five known active cases. Two cases were reported on Tuesday.

Chatham-Kent has not reported any new cases since the public health unit's last update on Monday. Five cases are considered active overall.