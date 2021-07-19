3 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday

The public health unit in Windsor-Essex is reporting an increase of three new COVID-19 cases since its most recent update on Friday.

In a media release on Monday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit also reported that a new outbreak has been declared at a workplace in Windsor's health-care and social assistance sector.

Of the three cases, none were recorded on Saturday, two COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday and one on Monday,

Due to ongoing clean up of historical case data, however, the overall pandemic case total for the region only rose by one since Friday.

It stands at 16,847 cases, just 14 of which are currently active in the community.

Three people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among adults, 63.4 per cent are fully vaccinated while 76.3 per cent have had at least one dose.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Sarnia-Lambton's COVID-19 case total grew by one on Monday, and there are just four known active cases.

In Chatham-Kent, two new cases have been reported since the public health unit's last update on Friday. Five cases are considered active overall.