Half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Windsor-Essex

More than 500,000 shots of COVID-19 vaccine have gone into the arms of Windsor-Essex residents, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

According to daily statistics released Thursday, 500,101 vaccine doses have been administered since the rollout began back in December.

Among adults, 60.9 per cent are fully vaccinated while 75.9 per cent have had at least one dose.

WECHU also reported an increase of three new COVID-19 cases Thursday, and 19 cases are active overall in the region.

Three people who have COVID-19 are being treated in hospital.

The only COVID-19 outbreak in the region, at a manufacturing facility in Lakeshore, has been rescinded.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

In Sarnia-Lambton, there was one new COVID-19 case identified, and five cases are active overall.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported an uptick of two COVID-19 cases. There are nine known cases active within the municipality.