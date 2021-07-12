Windsor-Essex sees no new COVID-19 cases
WECHU reports net decrease of 3 cases due to data cleanup
For just the second time since March 2020, Windsor-Essex reported no new COVID-19 cases, another milestone in the pandemic's decline.
The last time the region reported no newly confirmed cases was Oct. 21, though there have been days with a net zero increase because previously confirmed cases were removed from the region's total through data clean-up.
The region's overall case count of 16,843 saw a decline of three cases Tuesday due to the health unit's ongoing data clean-up efforts.
As of Wednesday, there are 16 active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex and eight people are in hospital.
One workplace is in outbreak, a manufacturing facility in Lakeshore.
So far, 60.1 per cent of adults in Windsor-Essex are fully vaccinated while 75.8 per cent have had at least one dose.
COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton
Lambton Public Health reported an additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday. There were no additional cases reported and six infections are considered active overall.
In Chatham-Kent, there are nine active cases, none of which were newly reported on Wednesday.
