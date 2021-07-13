Windsor-Essex continues single-digit streak, adding 1 COVID-19 case

Windsor-Essex recorded an increase of just one new COVID-19 case Tuesday as the region gears up for loosened pandemic restrictions on Friday.

Tuesday marked the sixth time this month that only one case was reported, according to figures released by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

There are also a low number of active cases. There were 19 people in Windsor-Essex with COVID-19 infections considered active as of Tuesday, and five people are currently hospitalized with the illness.

Only one outbreak is ongoing; it's taking place at a manufacturing workplace in Lakeshore.

Windsor-Essex recently surpassed a milestone in the vaccination rollout, with over 200,000 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, 210,739 have received both doses, which translates to 59.1 per cent of all adults.

Ontario is moving to Step 3 of the provincial reopening plan on Friday, clearing the way for indoor dining, the reopening of gyms and larger social gatherings. Full details on what will change are available here.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said Monday that caution is still needed when meeting with others, especially those whose vaccination status is unknown.

"Make sure that you are connecting with those who are fully vaccinated before you start to have large gatherings with anyone and everyone, first connect with your closest family members and friends who you can have an open and honest conversation about the vaccine," he said.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday but the active case count remained at nine.

Chatham-Kent Public Health also said there was one new COVID-19 case, for a total of nine active in the municipality.