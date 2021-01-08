Windsor-Essex surpasses 200 COVID-19 deaths

The COVID-19 crisis in Windsor-Essex has hit yet another tragic milestone Friday as health officials announced that the death toll has surpassed 200.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 12 new deaths on Friday, 10 of which took place at the region's hard-hit long-term care and retirement homes.

"We know that every one of these people have families and friends that are mourning for them and my thoughts are with you," said WECHU CEO and Chief Nursing Officer Theresa Marentette.

Overall, 202 people in the region have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The death toll has doubled in a matter of weeks. The region's 100th death was announced Dec. 22.

The health unit also reported 201 new cases of the virus on Friday, and 39 outbreaks remain active.

There are 93 people in hospital in the region, with 15 in the ICU.

Outbreaks are active at one hospital, Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette campus.

Three community settings — Salvation Army Centre of Hope and two Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario locations — are also in active outbreak.

Outbreaks are active at 15 workplaces:

Three in Leamington's agriculture sector.

Four in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

Three in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Leamington's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage service sector.

One in a personal service setting in LaSalle.

Two in public administration settings in Windsor.

There are 20 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities: