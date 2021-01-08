Windsor-Essex surpasses 200 COVID-19 deaths
Region added 201 new cases on Friday along with 12 deaths
The COVID-19 crisis in Windsor-Essex has hit yet another tragic milestone Friday as health officials announced that the death toll has surpassed 200.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 12 new deaths on Friday, 10 of which took place at the region's hard-hit long-term care and retirement homes.
"We know that every one of these people have families and friends that are mourning for them and my thoughts are with you," said WECHU CEO and Chief Nursing Officer Theresa Marentette.
Overall, 202 people in the region have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The death toll has doubled in a matter of weeks. The region's 100th death was announced Dec. 22.
The health unit also reported 201 new cases of the virus on Friday, and 39 outbreaks remain active.
There are 93 people in hospital in the region, with 15 in the ICU.
Outbreaks are active at one hospital, Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette campus.
Three community settings — Salvation Army Centre of Hope and two Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario locations — are also in active outbreak.
Outbreaks are active at 15 workplaces:
Three in Leamington's agriculture sector.
Four in Kingsville's agriculture sector.
Three in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.
One in Leamington's health care and social assistance sector.
One in Windsor's food and beverage service sector.
One in a personal service setting in LaSalle.
Two in public administration settings in Windsor.
There are 20 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities:
Chartwell Royal Marquis, with one resident case
Harrow Woods Retirement Home, with one staff case
Seasons Retirement Home in Amherstburg, with one staff case.
Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor, with 10 resident cases and one staff case
Iler Lodge in Essex, with two staff cases.
Chartwell Royal Oak in Kingsville, with one staff case.
Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington, with 11 resident cases.
Chateau Park in Windsor with four staff cases.
Leamington Mennonite Home in Leamington, with four staff cases.
Brouillette Manor in Tecumseh, with two staff cases.
Augustine Villas in Kingsville, with 14 resident and five staff cases.
Sunrise Assisted Living of Windsor, with six resident cases and six staff cases.
Huron Lodge in Windsor, with 43 resident cases and 22 staff cases.
Sun Parlor Home in Leamington, with six staff cases.
Banwell Gardens Care Centre in Windsor, with 95 resident cases and 35 staff cases.
The Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor, with 24 resident cases and nine staff cases.
Extendicare Tecumseh, with 75 resident cases and 38 staff cases.
Berkshire Care Centre in Windsor, with 93 resident and 56 staff cases.
The Village at St. Clair in Windsor, with 150 resident cases and 105 staff cases.
Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh, with 34 resident cases and 16 staff cases.