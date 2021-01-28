Windsor-Essex health unit to impose new order on violating COVID-19 isolation

The top public health doctor in Windsor-Essex is imposing new penalties for those who violate COVID-19 isolation requirements.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said he's issuing a new order effective Feb. 1 to compel people to follow the health unit's guidance.

The order applies to anyone in Windsor-Essex with COVID-19, anyone symptomatic and awaiting test results, anyone identified as a close contact and anyone with symptoms or reason to believe they may have the virus.

They are required to isolate without delay and remain away from others, provide information regarding their close contacts and follow public health instructions.

Anyone in violation could face a fine of $5,000, but Ahmed said the goal of the order is not to issue fines but serve as a clear message.

He said in most cases, people are obeying the health unit's guidance, but not universally.

"There were some rare instances where we learned that the individual basically dismissed the diagnosis and continued to stay outside and by the time we followed up with them, it's already too late," he said.

People have also been violating guidance to stay home while awaiting test results.

Ahmed described the new order as another tool to curb the spread of the virus, and noted that he's imposing it as a more a contagious variant of COVID-19 has been affecting other parts of the province, though not yet in Windsor-Essex.

There were 53 new cases of COVID-19 announced in the region on Thursday and one additional death, a man in his 70s.

The total number of cases the region has seen is now approaching 12,000, of which 821 are active.

There are 48 cases of COVID-19 within the agrifarm sector, and 157 cases at long-term care and retirement homes.

WECHU CEO and chief nursing officer Theresa Marentette said the health unit anticipates rescinding several of the 17 outbreaks at seniors' homes next week.

The number of people in hospital stands at 92 with 12 in intensive care.

48 outbreaks remain active

Of the 53 new cases announced Thursday, 12 are linked to outbreaks, six were community acquired, nine are close contacts of confirmed cases and one is related to international travel. The rest are under investigation.

There are 48 outbreaks active in the region, including five between Windsor Regional Hospital and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Outbreaks are active at 26 workplaces:

Seven in Leamington's agricultural sector.

Six in Kingsville's agricultural sector.

One in Leamington's food and beverage sector

Four in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Kingsville's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Tecumseh's health care and social assistance sector.

Three in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in a retail setting in Essex.

One in a retail setting in Lakeshore.

One in a transportation and warehousing setting in Windsor.

There are 17 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities: