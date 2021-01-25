2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Windsor-Essex LTC homes

The COVID-19 vaccination rollout is continuing in Windsor-Essex, with residents at some long-term care homes set to receive their second shots later this week.

Theresa Marentette, CEO and chief nursing officer of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said the unit will be starting the next wave of vaccinations on Jan. 28 using its existing supply of the Moderna vaccine. It expects another shipment to arrive during the week of Feb. 1.

The vaccine is one of two approved for use in Canada. Both require a second dose in order to be effective against the virus that causes COVID-19.

Shipments of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine are seeing significant delays, prompting Windsor Regional Hospital to stop administering first shots. A shipment expected in Canada on Monday has been cancelled altogether and deliveries are expected to drop by 50 per cent over the next four weeks.

The provincial COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force announced Monday that due to the Pfizer-BioNtech shortages, vaccinations will be delayed for health-care workers and essential caregivers to focus on other priority groups such as long-term care residents.

The health unit reported 68 new cases of the virus on Monday, the fifth time this month that daily case counts have dipped below 100.

The sources of the majority of new infections are under investigation, while three cases are linked to outbreaks, one was community acquired and another is a close contact of a confirmed case.

One additional death was reported, a woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care home.

There are 107 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 16 in intensive care.

Active cases declining

The number of active infections has declined by more than 1,100 since last Monday.

Given the lower cases counts, current contact management efforts are going well and staff are reaching people in a timely manner, Marentette said.

"We do have good resources, I feel, to continue to address the new cases that we receive," she said.

"We also know that overall testing is down a little bit in our area as well, so we want to make sure that we are ready for any cases ... that come our way."

Despite the recent decline in cases, there are still 52 outbreaks active in the region, including six between Windsor Regional Hospital and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Outbreaks remain active at two Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario locations.

Outbreaks are active at 25 workplaces:

Seven in Leamington's agricultural sector.

Five in Kingsville's agricultural sector.

Six in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Kingsville's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in a retail setting in Windsor.

One in a retail setting in Essex.

One in a retail setting in Lakeshore.

One in a transportation and warehousing setting in Windsor.

There are 19 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities:

Heron Terrace in Windsor with one resident case and one staff case.

Chartwell Leamington in Leamington with two resident cases and one staff case.

Regency Park in Windsor with seven resident cases and seven staff cases.

Chartwell Royal Marquis, with one resident case and one staff case.

Harrowood Senior Community Living in Harrow, with six resident cases and two staff cases.

Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor, with 44 resident cases and six staff cases.

Chartwell Royal Oak in Kingsville, with two staff cases.

Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington, with 38 resident cases and seven staff cases.

Leamington Mennonite Home with seven staff cases.

Augustine Villas in Kingsville, with 64 resident and 18 staff cases.

Sunrise Assisted Living of Windsor, with 15 resident cases and eight staff cases.

Huron Lodge in Windsor, with 47 resident cases and 25 staff cases.

Sun Parlor Home in Leamington with two resident cases and 13 staff cases.

Banwell Gardens Care Centre in Windsor, with 115 resident cases and 64 staff cases.

The Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor, with 30 resident cases and 16 staff cases.

Extendicare Tecumseh, with 90 resident cases and 57 staff cases.

Berkshire Care Centre in Windsor, with 99 resident and 61 staff cases.

The Village at St. Clair in Windsor, with 163 resident cases and 136 staff cases.

Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh, with 64 resident cases and 32 staff cases.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton and Chatham-Kent

In Lambton County, 11 new cases were reported on Monday. Chatham-Kent, which does not release new data over the weekend, saw an increase of 42 cases.