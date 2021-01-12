Windsor-Essex sees 16 COVID-19 deaths as case count nears 10K
Region reporting 175 new cases of COVID-19 ahead of new provincial measures
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, nearly all of whom were residents of long-term care and retirement homes.
The region also saw 175 new cases of the virus, bringing the cumulative case count to 9,990.
WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette said 14 of those who died recently had lived in seniors' homes.
Nearly half the facilities in the region — 21 homes — remain in outbreak and there are hundreds of COVID-19 cases among residents and staff. Meanwhile, efforts to vaccinate residents, staff and essential caregivers in retirement homes are ongoing, Marentette said.
After Tuesday, vaccinations at 13 of the region's 24 homes are expected to be complete, she said.
The update comes as the province is set to release new pandemic modelling and public health measures on Tuesday.
Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, said he wasn't aware of what the new restrictions will entail but said measures that restrict the number of people gathering together would be a welcome sign.
"I truly hope that whatever decision or recommendation comes out, it should help us in the bringing our case counts down," he said.
Though case counts have declined slightly in recent days, there are currently 2,661 active cases of COVID-19.
Of the 175 announced Monday, 19 are outbreak-related, nine are close contacts of confirmed cases, three are community acquired and 144 are still being investigated.
There are 99 people in hospital in the region, with 17 in the ICU.
Dozens of active outbreaks
There are 45 outbreaks active across the region.
Three community settings — Salvation Army Centre of Hope and two Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario locations — are also in active outbreak.
Two outbreaks are active at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette campus.
Outbreaks are active at 19 workplaces:
- Four in Leamington's agriculture sector.
- Five in Kingsville's agriculture sector.
- Three in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.
- One in Leamington's health care and social assistance sector.
- One in Windsor's food and beverage service sector.
- One in a personal service setting in LaSalle.
- Three in public administration settings in Windsor.
- One in a retail setting in Essex.
There are 21 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities:
- Chartwell Royal Marquis, with one resident case and one staff case
- Harrow Woods Retirement Home, with three resident cases and one staff case
- Seasons Retirement Home in Amherstburg, with two staff cases
- Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor, with nine resident cases and two staff cases
- Iler Lodge in Essex, with two staff cases
- Chartwell Royal Oak in Kingsville, with two staff cases.
- Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington, with 15 resident cases and three staff cases
- Chateau Park in Windsor with four staff cases.
- Leamington Mennonite Home in Leamington, with six staff cases.
- Brouillette Manor in Tecumseh, with three staff cases.
- Augustine Villas in Kingsville, with 34 resident and four staff cases.
- Sunrise Assisted Living of Windsor, with eight resident cases and eight staff cases.
- Huron Lodge in Windsor, with 44 resident cases and 23 staff cases.
- Sun Parlor Home in Leamington, with seven staff cases.
- Banwell Gardens Care Centre in Windsor, with 106 resident cases and 42 staff cases.
- The Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor, with 24 resident cases and nine staff cases.
- Extendicare Tecumseh, with 80 resident cases and 51 staff cases.
- Berkshire Care Centre in Windsor, with 93 resident and 58 staff cases.
- The Village at St. Clair in Windsor, with 149 resident cases and 109 staff cases.
- Country Village in Woodslee, with three resident and three staff cases.
- Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh, with 50 resident cases and 21 staff cases.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.