Windsor-Essex sees 16 COVID-19 deaths as case count nears 10K

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, nearly all of whom were residents of long-term care and retirement homes.

The region also saw 175 new cases of the virus, bringing the cumulative case count to 9,990.

WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette said 14 of those who died recently had lived in seniors' homes.

Nearly half the facilities in the region — 21 homes — remain in outbreak and there are hundreds of COVID-19 cases among residents and staff. Meanwhile, efforts to vaccinate residents, staff and essential caregivers in retirement homes are ongoing, Marentette said.

After Tuesday, vaccinations at 13 of the region's 24 homes are expected to be complete, she said.

The update comes as the province is set to release new pandemic modelling and public health measures on Tuesday.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, said he wasn't aware of what the new restrictions will entail but said measures that restrict the number of people gathering together would be a welcome sign.

"I truly hope that whatever decision or recommendation comes out, it should help us in the bringing our case counts down," he said.

Though case counts have declined slightly in recent days, there are currently 2,661 active cases of COVID-19.

Of the 175 announced Monday, 19 are outbreak-related, nine are close contacts of confirmed cases, three are community acquired and 144 are still being investigated.

There are 99 people in hospital in the region, with 17 in the ICU.

Dozens of active outbreaks

There are 45 outbreaks active across the region.

Three community settings — Salvation Army Centre of Hope and two Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario locations — are also in active outbreak.

Two outbreaks are active at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette campus.

Outbreaks are active at 19 workplaces:

Four in Leamington's agriculture sector.

Five in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

Three in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Leamington's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage service sector.

One in a personal service setting in LaSalle.

Three in public administration settings in Windsor.

One in a retail setting in Essex.

There are 21 active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities: