Second case of COVID-19 variant found in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says at least one new case of a variant of concern has popped up Windsor-Essex.

In the health unit's daily briefing, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for Windsor and Essex County, said a second case involving one of the more contagious COVID-19 variants has been identified in the region. The first was found a week ago.

A third potential case of a variant is under investigation before it can be confirmed. That case is associated with a long-term care home.

"That's why we're investigating to make sure we get it right," he said. "The initial indication is that it could be a false positive.

Ahmed said the two confirmed cases were well-contained and didn't result in any additional transmission.

Testing is underway to determine which of the more contagious variants is involved in the local cases.

9 new deaths

There were 14 new cases of COVID-19 announced on Thursday.

Health officials also reported nine new deaths from COVID-19. The deaths occurred from Wednesday to as far back as late last week.

Six of those who died from the virus lived in the community while three were in long-term care.

11 active outbreaks

There are 304 active cases of COVID-19 within Windsor and Essex County. Ahmed presented data on Thursday showing that the vast majority of recent transmissions are occurring within households.

From Jan. 29 to Feb. 17, 76.1 per cent of all new cases occurred in private residences.

Of the 14 new cases announced Thursday, one is a close contact of a confirmed case, 10 are related to outbreaks and the rest are under investigation.

Throughout the region, 11 COVID-19 outbreaks are active. A new outbreak was declared at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Three community settings are also in outbreak — the Downtown Mission, Salvation Army and Kensington Court Retirement Residence.

Outbreaks are active at two workplaces — one in Windsor's manufacturing sector and one in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

There are five active outbreaks at long-term care and retirement facilities:

Franklin Gardens in Leamington, with 38 resident cases and 17 staff cases.

Regency Park in Windsor, with 24 resident cases and 15 staff cases.

Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor, with 48 resident cases and nine staff cases.

Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington, with 43 resident cases and 10 staff cases.

The Village at St. Clair in Windsor, with 176 resident cases and 142 staff cases.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

There are 32 active cases of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent. Health officials reported no new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Nine people have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

In Sarnia-Lambton, 12 new cases were announced on Thursday. There are 88 active cases, and 46 people have died after contracting COVID-19.